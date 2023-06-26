Claremore Chamber Of Commerce Hosts 'Restaurant Week'

By: News On 6

The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce is having its third annual Restaurant Week June 25-July 1st.

Director of Communications Ashley May said, "We have everything from Italian, to Mexican, to bakeries," she continued saying, We have a liquor store, we have a bar, anything goes Restaurant Week as long as you serve some kind of food or drink."

Front Porch Bakery is one of the 20 businesses participating. Owner Melissa Holt said the bakery is located just north of town along historic Route 66.

"We have 12 different kinds of homemade cakes, homemade pies, and homemade cookies." She said they also sell Amish chocolates, jams and jellies, smoked meats, homemade salads and other grab and go meals.

To participate, the public can pick a bingo card up from any participating restaurant or the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce and receive a stamp at the places they dine. Once a person gets five stamps, they can drop their bingo card off at the Chamber to be entered in a drawing to win a $25 gift card.

Holt said Restaurant Week is great for business. "We have people every single year that we do this, even within Claremore, that still do not even know we exist and it kind of brings awareness to us, but it also gives us an opportunity to give back to our regular customers."

Each restaurant or business is offering a Chamber Meal Deal during Restaurant Week. Those are listed on the back of each bingo card. Front Porch Bakery is doing $3 off any pie.

May said it is a fun and easy way to support area businesses big or small. "We always tell people it is important to support main street businesses, our small mom and pop boutiques, restaurants, places like Front Porch Bakery, but we also have a lot of industry here in Claremore that are large corporations and that also really helps boost our local economy."