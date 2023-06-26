Cherokee Nation Welcomes 'Remember The Removal' Bike Riders Back To Tahlequah

By: News On 6

-

The Cherokee Nation welcomed the 'Remember the Removal' Bike Riders back to Tahlequah.

Cyclists from the Cherokee Nation and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians started the ride on June 5th in New Echota, Georgia. They arrived at the Cherokee Nation Peace Pavilion in Downtown Tahlequah on Friday.

"This is about remembering our ancestors, those that made it, all the way, those that were born along the way and those we lost along the way," said Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner.

The riders re-traced the Cherokee Route of the Trail of Tears 950 miles through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and finally Back to Oklahoma.