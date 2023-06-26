Some Green Country Businesses Starting From Scratch After Strong Storm

-

Many businesses that lost power from strong storms are starting to get back to normal.

Jacob Byrne, Trencher's Deli manager, and the workers felt great to flip the closed sign to open after a week of not being in business.

The restaurant lost several thousand dollars’ worth of food and had to start from scratch.

"We were having to dispose of all of our meat all of our cheese,” Byrne said. “We had to throw away all of our bread, all of our condiments, and baked goods. Everything in the walk-in freezers and our deli case, we just kind of had to throw away."

Along with losing inventory, Trencher’s had no revenue coming in. Once the deli had power back, it was all hands on-deck to get ready for customers.

Byrne and the rest of team spent 16 hours cooking, cleaning, and refilling everything to be ready to open.

"We had all of our food just dropped off that we then had to throw into the freezers and figure out what we are going to cook first. And we just had piles and piles of boxes and things.” Byrne said. “Everybody came back in, cooking food and baking so that we could open up."

Byrne’s happy to see customers filling their tables.

"When you have a good team, you figure it out,” Byrne said.

Many local businesses are feeling this financial hit and they’re counting on the support of customers to bounce back.