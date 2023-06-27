3 Killed In Muskogee Murder-Suicide; Victims Related To NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson

By: News On 6

Muskogee Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home on Monday night.

According to Officer Lynn Hamlin from the Muskogee Police Department, 68-year-old Terry Janway, 69-year-old Dr. Jack Janway, and their grandson, 11-year-old Dalton Janway, were killed in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to police, all of the victims had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Police say Terry is considered the suspect and it is currently unclear what led to the shooting. Dr. Janway worked in Muskogee at Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture Clinic. He and Terry Janway are the in-laws of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

Investigators say it all started as a disturbance call that came in just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. A woman called 911 and reported someone with a gun, and then hung up the phone. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found someone laying in the hallway inside the house. Shortly after that, they heard another gunshot from further inside the house. According to police, officers pulled the person laying in the hallway outside and started making commands for anyone else inside to come out.

Nobody responded or came out, so officers started searching the house and say that's when they found two more people dead.

