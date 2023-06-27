Supreme Court Allows Lower Court Ruling Involving Charter School Dress Code To Stand

By: News On 6

The United States Supreme Court allows a lower court ruling involving a charter school to stand.

It is a decision that could have a major impact on the recently-approved catholic charter school in Oklahoma.

The court declined to take up Charter Day School Inc. versus Peltier. In the case where the lower court struck down a dress code that required girls to wear skirts.

In the ruling, the court said public charter schools are "state actors" that work on behalf of the government.

"The Supreme Court's decision not to take up the case is promising for all Oklahomans who are troubled by the possibility of state-funded religious charter schools," said Oklahoma Attorney General Getner Drummond said in a statement.

Drummond said he also expects the legal fights to continue.

