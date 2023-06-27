By: News On 6

Food On The Move Hosts Event To Help Families Restock Food Lost After Storm

-

Food on the Move is hosting an event on Tuesday night to help families restock the food they lost after the storm.

The event will take place from from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Downtown Tulsa.

The first 500 families will get 10 Lbs. of groceries like meat, fresh produce and pre-made hot meals from local food trucks.

The event is open to the public, and guests are invited to "pay as you can."