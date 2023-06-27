Food On The Move Hosts Event To Help Families Restock Food Lost After Storm


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 7:24 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Food on the Move is hosting an event on Tuesday night to help families restock the food they lost after the storm.

The event will take place from from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Downtown Tulsa.

The first 500 families will get 10 Lbs. of groceries like meat, fresh produce and pre-made hot meals from local food trucks.

The event is open to the public, and guests are invited to "pay as you can."
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023