City Of Broken Arrow Finishing Up Storm Debris Cleanup

The City of Broken Arrow says crews are close to finishing up storm debris removal after the intense storms in June.

The city has two departments picking up limbs and branches.

One has collected more than 500 tons of debris and the other has picked up more than 17,000 cubic yards of green waste, which is enough to fill about five Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The city says anyone with debris from a fence, patio furniture or other backyard equipment can fill out a pickup request form in the 'My Broken Arrow Action Center App.'