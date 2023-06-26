City Of Broken Arrow To Begin Picking Up Storm Debris

By: News On 6

The City of Broken Arrow is set to begin its city-wide cleanup.

According to the city, crews will begin picking up storm debris that's been left on the curb on Monday.

City leaders ask people to break down any large debris into four-foot pieces, put it as close to the curb as possible and make sure to give city crews plenty of space to work safely.

Trash services are running as usual this week, but recycling is on currently on pause and will resume on Monday, July 3rd.