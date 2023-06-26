Some Still Facing Power Outages Over A Week After Devastating Storm


Monday, June 26th 2023, 4:36 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) says repair crews who are in Green Country from out of state will continue working until the last customer in the Tulsa area has power again.

Currently, PSO is reporting around 200 customers without power on Monday morning. A majority of those till without power are in the Tulsa area.

Related Stories:

  1. Thousands Across Green Country Waking Up In The Dark After Weekend Storm
  2. Tulsa Homeowner Details Damage To Her House After Storms Rip Through
  3. Drivers See Long Lines At Select Gas Stations Working On Sunday In Tulsa
  4. 'Take Sirens Seriously': Tree Branch Breaks Through Sand Springs Home During Storms
  5. PHOTOS: Uprooted Trees, Damaged Homes & Downed Power Lines Seen In Tulsa Metro

PSO says the remaining outages are in areas that experienced the worst damage or in places that have other problems like difficult access.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023