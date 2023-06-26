By: News On 6

Some Still Facing Power Outages Over A Week After Devastating Storm

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) says repair crews who are in Green Country from out of state will continue working until the last customer in the Tulsa area has power again.

Currently, PSO is reporting around 200 customers without power on Monday morning. A majority of those till without power are in the Tulsa area.

PSO says the remaining outages are in areas that experienced the worst damage or in places that have other problems like difficult access.