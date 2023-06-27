Community Reacts After Muskogee Woman Kills Husband, 11-Year-Old Grandson

-

A prominent Muskogee chiropractor and his 11-year-old grandson are dead after police say the chiropractor's wife shot and killed them both, before killing herself.

Friends of the Janways said they were well known and loved by many in the community and by the patients at Dr. Janway's chiropractic office and they are devastated by what happened. People who knew Dr. Jack Janway said he was more than a talented chiropractor– he was a friend, with a kind soul who cared about his patients.





“Everyone I know has had nothing but positive things to say," said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "It’s such a loss. They knew him, their kids, their grandkids have known him.”

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman was one of Dr. Janway’s patients and started seeing him after a car accident a few years ago. He said Jack was a staple in his community.

“It’s one of those cultural community shocks gone out because of the impact he’s had professionally and personally across our community for so many years," Coleman said.

Carolyn Keeling went to Dr. Jack for many years and stopped by the office Tuesday, which was closed.

"He’s always been such a dear Christian man, a friend," said patient Carolyn Keeling. "It's probably been 15 years I’ve been coming to him, and he had a God-given talent and we will miss him so much.”

Carolyn said Dr. Jack healed her pain and was there for her whenever she needed it. Muskogee police say Jack’s wife, Terry Janway, shot and killed Jack and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton, who lived with them. Dalton was a 5th grader at the Sadler Arts Academy.

“He loved little Dalton," Keeling said. "He was his buddy.”

Terry was the mother-in-law of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, who is married to Jack and Terry’s daughter Chandra.

“There’s a grandkid no longer here. There are Janway children who no longer have their parents. So what we need to do is come together for prayer," said Coleman.

Muskogee schools have counseling services set up through Green Country Behavioral Health for those who knew Dalton.