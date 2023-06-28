Repairs, Cleanup To Cost More Than $2 Million, Tulsa Parks Department Says

-

Tulsa parks, like the Carl Smith Complex, have been closed for more than one week after heavy winds tore through the area.

The damage to the fields at Carl Smith leaves softball teams upset as the park was indefinitely closed without any anticipation of reopening.

Parks Director Anna America said it will eventually reopen.

"We absolutely intend to make repairs out there and that complex will be opening back up for softball. I don't know when that will be,” America said.

With damage to nearly all 135 parks across the city, America said the city will prioritize those that are more frequently visited and others that do not have gates to keep people out of dangerous areas.

"Right now, the focus our staff is at right now working in parks all across the city, and until we know that we everything to where people can enter the parks walk on the trails get to things safely,” America said.

The department said the first step to restore parks is to call in a structural engineer who will look at things like retaining walls and other structures.

“There may be a role for volunteers down the road, but until we get that structural assessment in there and assure what the process will be for fixing things, we really don't want anyone in there to start being help and endanger themselves or other people,” America said.

She said an arborist strike team from surrounding states will be in the parks beginning this week. The teams will look at all trees to account for any damage.

The city applied for a national emergency delectation. The Parks Department said if approved, it would become eligible for reimbursement of some of its costs.