Suspect In Deadly Riverside Stabbing Charged With Murder; Victim Identified

A man is dead and another is in custody after a deadly stabbing along Riverside in Tulsa, according to police.

Tulsa Police say officers were first called to the scene near East 41st Street and Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Police found a 71-year-old Joe Burton with a stab wound to the upper torso. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, witnesses told officers that the suspect was seen arguing with the victim before the assault and afterward, had been seen running from the scene.

Police set up a perimeter and were eventually able to catch the suspect, Jeffrey Anderson, when he emerged from a wooded area south of the 41st Street plaza.

Police say Anderson was booked into the Tulsa County jail and has been charged with murder in federal court.

