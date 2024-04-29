The Oklahoma Standard: Volunteers In Morris Passing Out Supplies To People Affected By Tornado Outbreak

Folks from across Oklahoma are dropping everything to help people affected by the tornado outbreak. Volunteers spent hours passing out food, water and other supplies to people in Morris.

By: News On 6

-

Folks from across Oklahoma are dropping everything to help people affected by the tornado outbreak.

Volunteers spent hours passing out food, water and other supplies to people in Morris.

There are so many examples of people supporting not only their friends and neighbors but strangers through this difficult time. Two guys traveled from Henryetta to Morris to hand out free supplies and offer their support.

As you drive down Route 62, you'll find your way to Morris, the little city with a big welcome.

The residents welcomed people like Jim Stoy on Monday. He and his pastor, James Page, were giving away cases of water, hand sanitizers, and food to anyone who may need it.

Along with the supplies, Jim says they're offering something he believes is greater.

“A little smile and a wave goes a long way," he said.

Just across the street, people worked to repair the roof of the gas station that was destroyed.

"I am choked up," James said.

James' wife lived through the tornado that hit Morris in 1984, and he felt compelled to help those who are going through the same thing forty years later.

"This really pulls at my heartstrings because my wife survived it and lived it,” he said. “Through her stories, I know how devastating this is."

It's some of the toughest times that people will face in their lives. But in these tough times - you see the best parts of people.

"This puts your faith back in humanity,” said Jim. “When you see the good things people are doing for others even though they are hurting as well. Just a lot of community people helping community. It's great, I love it."

The two men say they are going to pack up and head to Sulphur on Tuesday to hand out food and help out in any way they can.