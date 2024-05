Make-A-Wish Oklahoma says it's now granted more than 4,000 wishes to children across the state.

By: News On 6

The organization granted two wishes on Monday to two children who both wanted a golf cart.

Oklahoma State's golf coach and golf team were also there to spend time with both wish recipients.

Make-A-Wish says Monday also marked the 44th anniversary of the nonprofit granting its first wish.