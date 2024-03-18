Green Country Kids Spend Time Outside During Spring Break Camp

Kids across Green Country were enjoying the first day of spring break on Monday. For those staying in town, Tulsa Parks offers a camp for kids ages 6 to 12.

By: News On 6

-

Kids across Green Country were enjoying the first day of spring break on Monday.

For those staying in town, Tulsa Parks offers a camp for kids ages 6 to 12.

Although it was a little chilly on Monday, that didn't stop the kids from having a blast on the playground at Whiteside Park. There are other places like the Reed Park Community Center and the Jane A Malone Center at Chamberlain Park that have camps going on as well.

Dustin Jaggers is the Recreation Programs Manager. He says this is a great option for parents who must work and can't look after their kids. The total cost for a week is around $150 per kid.

He says the kids have a lot to look forward to this week.

"They are going to obviously be playing outside, having fun, doing different games inside, arts and crafts, and also going on some field trips," Jaggers said.

Tulsa Parks also offers 9-week camps at all their recreation centers during the summer.

Summer camp will go from June 3rd to August 2nd and parents can still register their kids.