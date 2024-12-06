A Lesson in Spreading Joy: A Q&A with 8 Year-Olds on Holiday Cheer

Third graders at Beggs Elementary School took a break from the long division for a special lesson in spreading joy.

-

Third graders at Beggs Elementary School took a break from the long division for a special lesson in spreading joy.

They sang “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Jingle Bells,” to local businesses and handed out holiday wreaths.

We asked 8-year-olds, Cheyenne and Seth, about the holidays.

What’s your favorite Christmas movie?

Seth: “My favorite movie is ‘A Christmas Story’ because it’s about a little boy like me.”

Cheyenne: “My favorite Christmas movie is ‘Home Alone.’”

What did you learn from your holiday-giving project?

Seth: "A smile doesn't cost anything and do something that makes somebody happy and don't do anything mean to people."

Cheyenne: “I liked that it gave people happiness today and that it could've really brightened someone’s day if they were going through something."