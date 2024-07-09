Volunteers Helping Oklahomans Repair Houses Damaged In Storms

Tuesday, July 9th 2024, 5:34 pm
Volunteers with AmeriCorps are working with a disaster recovery group to help Oklahomans repair their storm-damaged homes.
They're helping a Sand Springs woman repair her roof, which was damaged during last year's Father's Day storm.
Volunteers say it's a great way for them to give back.
"At first, sometimes it's a little intimidating to come into a community you've never been to, perhaps, or isn't your own," said Caitlin, one of the volunteers. "But you see quickly, it's a very fulfilling feeling to help people."
Those volunteers will be helping folks through the beginning of next month.
