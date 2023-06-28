Jenks City Council Approves Proposal To Rezone Property For New Sports Complex


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 3:43 am

By: News On 6


JENKS, Okla. -

The Jenks City Council has approved a proposal to rezone a property for a new sports complex.

The developer who owns the land near 106th and Elm says it plans to build a baseball complex.

The group 'Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth" is fighting the development and says they are concerned about the stadiums lights, noise and safety of adding more traffic to the area.

The Coalition says it's not opposed to the complex completely, but wants it to be somewhere else.

