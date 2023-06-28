Construction Underway In Catoosa On New Elementary School Building


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 3:47 am

By: News On 6


CATOOSA, Okla. -

Construction is underway in Catoosa on a new elementary school that is designed to bring the lower grade levels under one roof.

Voters approved a $52 million bond issue last year to fund the new elementary school with-52 classrooms, a state-of-the-art innovation lab, a media center and several gyms.

After facing challenges with supply and demand and rising interest rates, the district reduced the size of the building by 14 classrooms.

Superintendent Robert Schornick is hopeful construction of the new elementary school will be done by August 2024.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details on the progress.
