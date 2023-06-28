New Recommendations Released To Stop Spread Of Deadly Bacteria

By: News On 6, CBS News

Experts in the medical world are coming together to try to stop dangerous hospital infections from spreading.

Five national medical organizations are releasing updated recommendations to prevent the transmission and infection of the so-called "superbug" MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).

MRSA is a type of bacteria that is resistant to some antibiotics and can cause difficult to treat infections. MRSA can spread from healthcare workers' hands to contaminated surfaces and equipment in hospitals.

MRSA INFECTIONS INCREASING

It causes about 10% of hospital-associated infections in the United States, according to the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology (SHEA), and can be deadly.

Infections skyrocketed during the pandemic, rising by as much as 41% after declining for years. Infectious disease experts say that may be due to the significant strain on hospitals because of the pandemic.

NEW RECOMMENDATIONS

The recommendations stress improving how antibiotics are prescribed and used, surveillance to detect MRSA carriers who don't have any symptoms, as well as basic prevention such as hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfecting.

The CDC says it's critical to get care right away, because you can’t tell if an infection is MRSA just by looking at it.

Without treatment, MRSA infections can cause sepsis, which can be life-threatening.