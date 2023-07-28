FDA Approves RSV Vaccine For Children

By: News On 6

The Food and Drug Administration has given approval to the first RSV vaccine for widespread use in children.

RSV, or the Respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that is the leading cause of hospitalizations in infants in the United States.

Doctors said the new RSV vaccine can prevent the virus in children up to 24 months, for an entire season.

Pediatrician Dr. Macey Hale said the new vaccine will be a great tool to help prevent serious illness or hospitalization in kids.

"Having this vaccine available and knowing it may decrease those really severe affects from RSV is a really great thing for pediatricians," Hale said.

Since the FDA already approved the drug, experts said it could be available in time for the upcoming RSV season this fall.