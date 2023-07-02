Health Officials Urge Caution While Using Fireworks; City Of Tulsa Warns Of Fines

-

The Fourth of July is almost here and even though it can be a fun weekend, many people end up injured if they are not careful. Some professionals from the Hillcrest Burn Center and the Tulsa Fire Department shared their biggest concerns when it comes to the main attraction; fireworks.

Firework booths have been open for weeks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. While watching fireworks can be fun, many will choose to light the fuse themselves.

Kara Hall, Hillcrest Burn Center nurse manager, says they see quite a few firework-related injuries as soon as the firework stands open.

"Most of those involve sparklers, some smoke bombs, little firecracker, or roman candle burns," Hall said.

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says the fine for illegally lighting off fireworks in Tulsa could be up to $1,200.

"We don't issue permits to normal residents for doing firework shows. When a vendor or pyrotechnic puts in a request for a permit or assistant fire marshal to go out and suspect the site and look at a safety plan. It's a big process," Little said.

He says in addition to fireworks being illegal for City of Tulsa residents, he wants people to be careful because he knows the dangers that come with it.

"We see a lot of firework injuries to the hands from fireworks going off in the hands and also burn patients that have a firework explode in their face,” Hall said.

Last year the Alexander Burn Center at Hillcrest saw 27 firework-related burn injuries.

"Sadly, a lot of parents will purchase things that are seemingly less dangerous like sparklers and give them to the little kids and in fact sparklers burn upwards of 1700° so imagine handing something that 1700° to a small child," Little said.

Hall says you should seek medical attention immediately if you or someone you know has been injured. She says the burn center is open to treat all different types of burns.

"Remove that flame or piece of clothing that might have caught fire. Rinse with tapped water and cool the burn, wrap it in a clean dry towel or bandage," Hall said.