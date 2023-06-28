FBI Searches For Missing Remains Linked To 2019 Broken Arrow Murder

-

The FBI spent hours Wednesday morning, searching for the skull of a man they say was murdered in Broken Arrow in 2019.

Alex Scott pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing and dismembering his roommate Robin Skocdopole. Part of Scott's plea agreement was to help investigators find the victim's skull. The FBI evidence response teams haven't said what, if anything, they found in the wooded area.

Federal prosecutors say Scott killed Skocdopole in 2019 by beating him with a hammer, then cut up his body and tossed the remains in different areas around Broken Arrow. Scott told investigators he put the victim's arm in a dumpster, his legs and torso near a creek, and his head in a wooded area. FBI agents and the medical examiner's office searched a wooded area near 121st and Lynn Lane looking for the skull.

Investigators say Scott was out on bond on a Tulsa County molestation case when he fled to New York in January of 2020 and then, walked into a New York City police department and admitted to another murder. In that case, he said he killed a wealthy antique dealer, Kevin Savinski.

New York detectives found an ID and credit card belonging to the Broken Arrow victim. Investigators say Scott used Skocdopole's bank account and social media accounts and told people the victim had moved back to Dallas.

The murder case in New York is still ongoing. Scott will be sentenced for the Broken Arrow murder at a later date, but his plea deal calls for 45 years in prison.