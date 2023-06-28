More Restaurants, Lululemon Coming To Downtown Jenks

-

The owner of a well-known store in Jenks is closing it to revamp the space.

He said while Miss McGillicutty's will be closing, it's just the beginning of what's in store for downtown Jenks.

"Ironically there's already a lot of people here, 27,000 cars pass by this main street every day, the problem is they don't stop," said Bryan Wilks.

Bryan Wilks started the Ten District project and also owns Miss McGillicutty's.

He's closing the vendor booth store to revamp the space to reopen with a couple of restaurants and a lululemon athletic wear store inside.

"Encouraging the city like hey you've invested a lot of tax incentives in everywhere but the downtown, but who do you think needs it most, we need it most," he said.

He said he just wants to help downtown Jenks and make the area comparable to Brookside or the Rose District in Broken Arrow.

It's his goal to take the store back to its roots.

"It's actually a return of where we started, this was a furniture store with a person who had to buy a product at certain cost and sell it at a higher cost to make a living," he said.

Some of the vendors inside the store will close or move to new locations.

Six of the vendors are heading a few stores down to Red's and the Pink Lily.

"I don't just sell one thing in my store, I like antiques, vintage, primitive, new, modern, and I feel like we need the diversity of all of those things," said owner Sherry Bonner.

Bonner said she's glad to help keep the antique charm of Jenks alive.

She said while the change may be sad for some, it's a great opportunity.

"Change is hard for them, but I've tried to let them know, and let them feel, that everything is going to be okay," she said.

The store will close, and construction will begin on August 1.