Watch: 'Barking Test Tubes' Experiment With The Discovery Lab

The Discovery Lab in Tulsa is helping families cool off from the summer heat and showing kids science can be fun.

This is done through experiments and hands-on demonstrations in the Science Lab. This week's experiment is the barking test tube and is part of a curriculum exploring metals and magnets.

Discovery Lab educator Dylan Spaulding went step by step through how he uses two chemicals to mimic the sound of a dog's bark. Spaulding said he takes a test tube filled with hydrochloric acid and drops a strip of magnesium into it and covers it with a graduated cylinder. The combination releases hydrogen, which when lit on fire, makes a loud barking noise that resembles man's best friend.

Spaulding said experiments like this show children that science can be fun. "A lot of the demonstrations that we do are not re-creatable at home, so it is kind of a wow moment," he continued saying, "They hear a loud bark, or they see a Bunsen burner with nitrogen, and it draws them over and they get that curiosity going of what is happening and why it is happening."

The Discovery Lab also has many summer camps available for children in Pre-K through 6th Grade including Citizen Science Camp, Music to my Ears, Weather Wonder, Tulsa Time Art and Music, and Power Up: Alternative Ways to Go. To sign up for a camp visit https://www.discoverylab.org/camps.