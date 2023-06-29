Oklahoma Students, Universities React To Supreme Court Admissions Decision

By: News On 6

The Supreme Court handed down a major decision regarding affirmative action, ruling it unlawful in the college admissions process.

The majority opinion focused on lawsuits filed against Harvard and the University of North Carolina and says race-conscious admissions programs violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Oklahoma voted to end Affirmative Action consideration in regard to employment, education, and contracts in a 2012 ballot initiative, one of eight states to do so. Many students in Oklahoma though still have questions about how the Supreme Court decision will change recruiting tactics used by schools.

