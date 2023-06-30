1 Dead Following Southeast Tulsa Crash

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police responded to the scene of a crash that left one person dead Friday morning near East 31st Street and South Yale Avenue.

TPD said a man was driving eastbound on East 31st Street at around 2 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Police said construction workers saw the driver zig zag through a construction area at a high rate of speed before the crash.

"They saw the vehicle go by 80, 90 miles an hour and then heard a loud crash sound," Tulsa Police Lt. John Woods said. "They didn't actually see the collision but they heard that."

Officers said Tulsa firefighters had to pull the driver out, but that he died at the scene.

Tulsa Police said that section of East 31st Street remains closed while they clean up the scene and investigate the crash further.