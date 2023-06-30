Largest Crowd Of The Season Expected For FC Tulsa Match At OneOk Field

-

Excitement is building for Friday night’s FC Tulsa match at ONEOK Field. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

The team will go head-to-head with Detroit City FC. In the last three meetings, FC Tulsa has never lost to them.

This time, center midfielder Tommy McCabe will take the pitch for FC Tulsa after he transferred to the team earlier this month from Detroit City FC.

The match is a must-win for FC Tulsa to move up in the standings.

This will also be the first-time fans at home can watch the game on KOTV News On 6.

For those with a ticket, it is $1 beer night. Fireworks will also follow the match.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fctulsa.com/tickets/.