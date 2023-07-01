Passport Program: Travelers Enjoy Getting Stamps Along Oklahoma Route 66

The official Oklahoma Route 66 Passport is part of a TravelOK initiative to get more people to stop along Route 66.

You can get it with no wait time and fill it up with stamps without ever having to leave the country.

The passports have been a big hit in places like Commerce, Oklahoma, where you can stop at the Dairy King to get a Route 66 Cookie.

“They’re coming in from all over,” Charles Duboise said.

Duboise owns the Dairy King and knows just about everything there is to know about his town.

News On 6 ran into a family bringing German relatives to get their stamps.

Further up the road, in Miami, people line up to catch a glimpse of the historic Coleman Theater, and to get their passports stamped.

The theater first opened in 1929 and has been restored to its original grandeur.

Executive Director of the Miami Visitors Bureau, Amanda Davis, said her office often sees people from 20-25 countries in a week.

She said the passport program has given people a reason to stay in town a while.

“It’s allowed us to have more meaningful conversations and really learn about that visitor,” Davis said.

At Totem Pole Park in Chelsea, Joann Shultz can’t keep enough passports on hand.

“We ran completely out,” Shultz said.

Shultz works at the park’s gift shop where a 90-foot totem pole designed by folk artist Ed Galloway brings people attracts visitors from all over.

Galloway started building it in 1937 and it took him 11 years to finish.

“People that you don’t think would appreciate any of it are thrilled out of their mind,” Shultz said.