Osage Hills Retreat In Skiatook Offers Tranquil Getaway

There is a new Osage Hills retreat center in Green Country, and it makes for a peaceful summer adventure. The quiet getaway is perfect for relaxing and getting creative.

News On 6's Chinh Doan and her mother, Tu Tran, visited Osage Hills Retreat Center to show us their favorite activities.

Tucked away in Skiatook on 12 acres and surrounded by nature, the 2,400 square ft. house is a home for hobbyists, where you can book a getaway for the weekend or weekday to craft, dine and sleep.

Chinh and her mother were welcomed by a group of women who were on a quilting retreat.

"It's nice just to get together with people of like-minded spirit, and we all like to do the same things, and it's learning,” said Carrie Darling with the Mid-Del Stitchin' Sisters Quilt Guild.

Darling and the other ladies even helped Chinh’s mom learn to use a fancy sewing machine.

"At home, I do by hand,” said Tu.

The joy on Tu’s face is a reminder how refreshing it is to do something just for fun.

These quilters shared their experiences with Chinh, her mother and each other.

"A lot of our younger generation don't realize how important our older generation is, and so it's important for me to get to know as much from these ladies as I can so that I can help inspire the next group of people that want to learn how to quilt,” said Darling.

Chinh and her mom also got to scrapbook at the retreat.

The activity room has plenty of space for guests to bring their supplies and spread out to craft however they want.

As for the rest of the home, owner, Melissa Struttmann, gave a tour.

Struttmann and her husband bought the 20-year-old house in 2022.

They remodeled it to be able to live in half of the house, and it has been a retreat center for about a year. The couple loves welcoming visitors from all over the region.

"The things I hear about this: They love how private it is,” said Struttmann. “We're four miles from shopping and food and obviously, being less than a year old, 'I didn't know you were here,' so you hear that a lot."

There are two rooms that can sleep eight people total, a kitchen with all you need to prepare, serve and store food and a dining room for everyone to eat together.

If you are lucky, you will get invited to see Struttmann's "she-shed" upstairs, where she has everything needed to quilt.

"So when I'm 1,000 years old, I'll have sewn everything,” Struttmann said jokingly.

Her love for quilting has earned her many awards, and it is what sparked the idea for this business.

Struttmann also showcases her quilting for all the guests to see. For example, a beautiful National Park quilt is on display in the hallway.

Outside the home, there is a saltwater pool, jetted tub and fire pit to take a break from crafting.

"You kind of get away from the things at home that kind of, the routines that may prohibit you from getting your crafting done, and of course, the camaraderie of coming together with your friends,” said Struttmann.

The retreat is the perfect place to let your creativity flow.

For more information on the retreat or to book, visit: https://www.osagehillsretreat.com/