Former Goodwill Supervisor In Tulsa Accused Of Sexually Abusing Coworkers

-

Tulsa Police arrested a man who is accused of sexually abusing mentally disabled employees at the Goodwill where he was a supervisor.

Mark Davenport worked for Goodwill Industries of Tulsa and was assigned to the victims as a "Job Coach."

The victims had a mental capacity of an 11 or 12 year old.

The affidavit said one victim told police Davenport sexually assaulted her inside a bathroom at a Goodwill Donation Center.

"She reported that he would take her into the bathroom at the location there. He would take off her clothes, perform sex acts on her. He would have her perform sex acts on him,” TPD SVU Lt. Darrin Ehrenrich said.

Detectives said surveillance video confirmed the victim's report as footage shows Davenport taking the victim into the bathroom and later coming out with disheveled clothing.

Detectives said after looking into Davenport, they believe they found a pattern.

"During the investigation, he found that there was a similar allegation from Mr. Davenport at another location and also a similar report from 2013,” Ehrenrich said. "[The Lead Investigator] found a report from 2006 that alleges that he sexually abused an eight year old. And so there's just right now the allegations span. You know, we're pushing almost 20 years now from 2006 to 2023 and consistently children and mentally delayed vulnerable adults."

Goodwill Industries of Tulsa sent us a statement that says in part: When they learned about the allegation, they reported it to authorities and are fully cooperating with law enforcement and state authorities and are making sure all the people in their programs are safe. They also confirmed Mark Davenport is no longer employed there.

Davenport turned himself into police and was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond Thursday night. He bonded out about five hours later.