By: News On 6, News 9

-

Iran is cited as one of the leading sponsors of terrorism in the world.

Now, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is leading a bipartisan push in Congress to keep Iran from advancing its nuclear program.

Since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, Iran has stepped up its nuclear program.

Our Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron is following the story and had details, at 5:30.