Resilient Students Overcome Setbacks At Edison High School Fireworks Fundraiser

The big tent of the Edison High School fireworks fundraiser, at 101st and Memorial, was an easy target for the windstorm that blew through Tulsa.

The tent blew away and the rain soaked the fireworks, but Band Director Doug Styers, his students and their parents, pushed ahead.

“We got put back and restocked pretty quickly,” he said.

The customers came back and now sales are speeding up, as they usually do, in the last few days before the 4th.

Alessa Heidorn, a first-year band member was trying to sell the last of the $800 “Big Bang” sets.

"It's pretty much like a whole fireworks show in your hands right here,” she said.

Tyler Burmaster and his family was planning a show for the children.

"We'll see, whatever they want. It's the one time of year we do it, and we like having people over, so it should be a good time,” he said.

With one day left for sales, Edison's Band still hasn't reached their fundraising goal, but they're close.

“We've had really great support from our parents and students," said Styers. “If we didn't have that it would have been a little more disheartening.”

The tent is stocked up, for the second time, with a tent full of fireworks the band hopes to clear out in 24 hours, in their largest fundraiser of the year.