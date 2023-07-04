Family Of McAlester Man Found Dead Uses His Memory For Nonprofit

-

A McAlester man was found dead after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person advisory for him.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for William Jeffrey Welton, who went by “Jeff.”

The Welton family said they had big hopes for Jeff after he had just come home from a mental health facility.

Loved ones said Jeff was smart, talented and kind, and they are using his legacy to help others through their nonprofit.

Marilyn Welton cherishes a letter her son wrote when he was 40 years old.

“He wrote this saying, ‘In case I die before too much longer, or before much more time has passed, let it be known that I believe that I am about 54 years old anyway,’” Marilyn read.

Jeff was found dead at 54 years old.

Marilyn said her son went missing just two days after coming home from a mental health facility last week.

“My goal was, I would help him learn how to manage his money, learn how to just live a normal life,” said Marilyn.

Marilyn said Jeff was with her Thursday morning at a bible study in McAlester when he decided to walk home.

Jeff’s family looked all over for him while authorities put out an endangered missing person alert.

His sister, Penny Oss, said she wishes authorities would have done more in the search.

“Someone should have been out looking for him who had the resources to do it,” said Penny. “We had to find the resources.”

Penny said Saturday evening, a worker on a property about half a mile from their mother's home found Jeff dead.

“It was probably an accident,” said Penny. “He probably stumbled because there was a, he had very poor eyesight and he didn’t have glasses with him and the footing. It would have been hard.”

Jeff’s family said he struggled with mental illness for 34 years.

“He’s been diagnosed with several things, but right now he’s diagnosed with schizo-effective disorder,” said Marilyn.

A few years ago, Jeff's family founded a nonprofit named after him, called the WJW Mental Health Legal Fund.

Their goal is to ensure those with mental illness have the resources and representation needed to avoid criminalization and homelessness, and they hope to do just that through Jeff's memory.

“To continue with the nonprofit because I think Jeffrey, I think his purpose for his life has been fulfilled,” said Marilyn.

Jeff's family is still working on scheduling memorial services for him. News On 6 will share that information when it is available.

You can find more information on the nonprofit the Welton family founded or donate to it here: https://www.facebook.com/WJWMHLF