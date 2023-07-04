Hot And Muggy Independence Day Across Green Country

-

Happy Independence Day, everyone! We’re gearing up for summer heat and summer muggies on this holiday.

A few widely scattered storms are possible during the first half of the day across far southeastern Oklahoma, with most moving out of the area by midday. Storm chances across the rest of Green Country are much lower than we had on Monday, but we still can’t rule out a rogue pop-up storm in one or two locations during the heat of the afternoon. Just be aware as you’re outside enjoying the day!

It will be a hot and muggy 4th of July areawide, so be prepared for that as well. Highs return to the mid 90s this afternoon, with heat index values approaching or even exceeding 105 in some spots. Stay hydrated! Any rogue pop-up storms that develop this afternoon should be long gone for fireworks tonight, with temperatures mostly in the 80s for fireworks.

Wednesday will provide more steamy weather for Green Country with high heat and humidity, but an active weather pattern is about to take hold. Scattered storms will be possible both early Wednesday and again late Wednesday as a cold front approaches Green Country. A few of those storms could end up strong to severe. A larger complex of rain and storms will fill in behind that front early Thursday morning.

The combination of the cold front and the rain behind it will knock our temperatures below normal for a few days! Highs look to hold in the 80s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll want to enjoy it, as a quick rebound back to the summer heat and muggies will return after that.

I hope you have a wonderful Independence Day, Green Country! Please stay safe out there! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page to stay up to date with the very latest.