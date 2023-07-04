Some Jenks Residents Sign Petition In Hopes Of Putting Sports Complex Issue On Ballot

-

The Jenks City Council recently approved re-zoning some land near 106th and Elm, to build a sports complex. But some people who are concerned about the project said it should be up to a public vote.

The Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth wants to collect 1,000 signatures, in hopes of getting the issue on the ballot in a city election.

The coalition said it started collecting signatures a few days ago, and has over 200 right now.

At Veterans Park in Jenks, a group of people kicked off their Fourth of July holiday by putting their name on paper to have their voices heard.

"There's a piece of safety that really kind of concerns me as a father,” Jenks resident Andreas Lucido said.

Lucido and his wife signed the petition. Their family lives near 106th and Elm, where the sports complex would go.

"Where we live there is a lot of traffic that flows through,” Lucido said.

"It shows that we have a voice and that it enables us to collectively as a community decide if this is a good fit for Jenks,” Catherine Lenhart said.

Lenhart helped organize the event with the Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth. She said they have until July 25 to gather signatures that she hopes will lead to change.

"We are out here today to collect signatures for a legal petition for a referendum,” she said. “And what that means is that we would like the people of Jenks to be able to vote on the zoning change that was passed by the city council."

Lenhart said she is not against Jenks having a new sports complex, but, like other people, she has concerns about the location.

"I think what that means is not in a flood plain, not at the residential area,” she said.

In a statement the City of Jenks said the city council's votes "...officially kickstart the excitement of welcoming new commercial developments to this area. After much consideration, the Council felt this land use change is the best choice for this parcel of land, which sits on a major arterial road near the future outlet mall."