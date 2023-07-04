Pryor Home Health Group Raises Money To Send Veterans To Washington DC

-

On this Independence Day, a home health group out of Pryor is going above and beyond for veterans.

They raise money throughout the community to send veterans to visit the monuments in Washington, D.C.

All of the pinwheels display the name of a service member, and each one will help other veterans taking a trip to DC to get the honor they deserve.

The pinwheels are personal for Wayne Perego. Both his father and father-in-law were veterans, and both have their names on pinwheels.

“It's exciting, it really makes me think he’s still here with us," said Perego.

The pinwheels and gnomes outside ViaLife Home health and hospice in Pryor honor a veteran and represent a donation.

The money raised goes to Oklahoma freedom flight, a four-day free trip for veterans of all ages that Wayne helped create after his dad didn’t make it on his honor flight.

“He got put on the waiting list because he was a Vietnam veteran," Perego said. "He died 10 days before the flight.”

They’ve taken three trips to D.C. so far and have many more trips planned.

"It was a promise I made that I didn't realize was so big," said Perego.

The trips can get expensive, so ViaLife owner Angela Ragsdale asked the community to help.

"We put it out with our staff locally, with our staff and businesses, we raised $1,100," said Ragsdale.

Her company is also honoring all their patients who are veterans with a certificate, hat, and a challenge coin.

Angela's grandfather Joe Otto served in World War II and her dad Rick Howard is an Army veteran and will get to go on the next Freedom Flight.

“Until you see those monuments in person, it's a whole different feeling," said Ragsdale.

That $1,100 will pay for a trip to Arlington National Cemetery.

“This was a promise and a dream, and it came true," said Perego.

The fundraising for Freedom flight continues and their next trip is scheduled for September.