Kids Participate In Annual Fishing Derby At Claremore Lake

Kids of all ages hit Lake Claremore to see if they could reel in a prize for catching some fish in the annual Fourth of July Kids Fishing Derby.

Kids like Chaise Pulliam grabbed a tacklebox, some worms and a fishing pole, then cast off to the open waters.

Chaise loves to fish, and he said he has a strategy to catch a big one.

"Whenever your bobber goes down, you reel it in and you might have a fish but it might go off," Pulliam said. "You have to lure them in where they go out in the open and then you can catch a lot of fish."

He caught several. Some big and some small.

"One's trying to take my bait," Pulliam said.

Prizes are awarded to the kids in each age group that catch the largest and the smallest fish, and he's focused on catching a winner.

Fishing is in Chaise's genes. He learned how to fish from his grandfather and his mom.

Chaise may only be eight years old, but he's a pro at reeling in a fish.

His biggest piece of advice: "You have to have some patience."

And having patience is serving him well.

John Feary helps put on the event each year and said seeing kids like Chaise succeed is what the derby is all about.

"You drive around the lake and see everyone fishing, and it's moms and dads and kids, and it's just a great family friendly atmosphere," Feary said.

Chaise didn't win the prize, but he's just happy to enjoy some time by the water.