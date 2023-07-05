Showers, Storms Move Into Green Country

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Showers and storms are sweeping across parts of Green Country on Wednesday morning.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Storm chances will arrive and increase over the next few days, including the possibility of some strong and severe thunderstorms. Hot conditions will remain on Wednesday before below normal temps return on Thursday and continue through the weekend.

The pattern will resemble more of early June than early July as the mid-level ridge of high pressure flattens and moves east of the plains states. This creates a northwest upper airflow that will bring several storm systems near and across the area for the next several days, including part of the weekend. The main upper air flow is stronger to our north, but the flow will be strong enough combined with seasonal moisture and instability to produce some severe weather threats with each complex. The first arrives this morning in a weakening state across far northeastern OK but the 2nd arrives later tonight into early Thursday morning as the next disturbance brings a cold front also across the northern part of the state. Some severe weather threats will exist during this pattern with threats of damaging winds, some hail, and heavy rainfall for some locations.

Temps on Wednesday will reach the mid-90s with heat index values from 105 to 109 across the southern third of the area, where another heat advisory will remain. As the cold front moves into the area later tonight and early Thursday morning, more clouds will remain with rain-cooled air keeping highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday. The rest of the forecast period from Friday through the weekend will feature below normal temps with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The ridge is expected to expand and strengthen some into the middle of next week bringing above-normal highs and lower storm chances.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV