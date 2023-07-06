New Full-Length 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Movie Trailer Released

Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 9:52 pm
The new trailer for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" was released Wednesday.
The movie was shot in Oklahoma two years ago, and tells the true story of the 1920s Osage Nation murders.
Killers of the Flower Moon hits theaters in October. Click here to watch the full Killers of the Flower Moon trailer.
