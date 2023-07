By: News On 6

Temporary Storm Debris Drop Off Site Available In Sand Springs

-

A lot of people all over Green Country are still working to clean up after the Father's Day windstorm knocked down trees and limbs and left lots of debris.

The City of Sand Springs is opening up a new, temporary drop off site where people can bring their debris.

News On 6's Lex Rodriguez talked with the site staff about the demand they've seen.