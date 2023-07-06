Tulsans "Relish" The Opportunity To See Oscar Mayer Frankmobile Up Close

-

America's favorite food-shaped automobile is cruising Tulsa's streets and highways this week.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller got to take a tour of the iconic Oscar Mayer Frankmobile, formerly known as the "Wienermobile," on Thursday morning.

"On the inside, we have got a mustard drizzle there on the floor, condiment splattered carpet, we have got a blue-sky ceiling so there are always blue skies when you are driving the Frankmobile, our bun box is up front, and before we get moving, we make sure to buckle our meatbelts as well," said Frankfurter Sam - also referred to as "Hammy Sammy."

He is the co-pilot to Mary Clare - nicknamed Chili Cheese MC when driving the Frankmobile.

"Coming out every day and getting to drive it is always something I do not think I will ever forget," said Sam. Mary Clare agreed saying, "It really is a dream job, it is so magical."

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is on a tour of America which has been an Oscar Mayer tradition since 1936. "It started kind of during a hard time and it really just brought smiles and that is still our mission today is bringing miles to smiles for everyone around us," said Mary Clare.

With every mile, the company's famous tune grabs people's attention and takes them back. Mary Clare said, "Hearing those remember when stories, it is like I remember when I saw the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile when I was little and then now today, we are still doing the same thing with the Frankmobile."

Carrying on an old tradition for a new generation. "When we have younger folks come up, especially little kids, and it is their first time seeing it you know they are so excited and we are able to create that memory and create that magic," added Sam.

The Frankmobile will leave Tulsa on Friday to head for Oklahoma City. Mary Clare and Sam encourage anyone who see's them out and about to say hi.