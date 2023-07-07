By: News On 6

2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Along The Creek Turnpike

Two women are dead after a crash along the Creek Turnpike on Thursday night, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

According to Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in Broken Arrow.

Troopers say 22-year-old Carigan Rains was driving west in the eastbound lanes in a Hyundai sedan when troopers say she crashed head-on into an SUV that was being driven by 49-year-old Reyna Larios.

Troopers say the crash killed both drivers and the Broken Arrow Fire Department had to pull both women from their vehicles.

According to troopers, no passengers were inside either vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash.

OHP closed both lanes on the turnpike and allowed traffic to drive on the shoulder around the crash. Troopers have since reopened the road.

Troopers say an investigation is underway.





