Tulsa Drillers Bounce Back For An 11-0 Win Over Springfield

By: Scott Pfeil

Following a tough loss to the Springfield Cardinals Tuesday night at ONEOK Field, the Tulsa Drillers offense woke up on Wednesday afternoon for an 11-0 shutout of the Cards.

It's the Drillers 2nd shutout of the season, which is tied for most in the Texas League. The two teams have now split the first two games of the six-game series.

Ben Casparius turned in his 2nd straight strong outing, shutting out the Cards for 5.1 innings, allowing just 3 hits while striking out 7. He improved to 2-1 on the season with 34 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched.

The bottom half of the Tulsa batting order came up big on Wednesday. Brendon Davis went 4-for-4 and scored 3 runs in the sixth spot in the order.

Brandon Lewis went 2-for-4 with a homer and 4 RBIs hitting eighth. Ninth-place hitter Bubba Alleyne finished 2-for-5 with RBIs.

First pitch for Game 3 of the series is set for 7 pm on Thursday night.



