Hourly Workers At 'A New Leaf' Given Raise

Hourly workers at 'A New Leaf' have a little more spending money thanks to a raise.
The organization that provides life skills and job training for those with developmental disabilities announced a one-dollar-per-hour raise for all of its hourly employees.
The organization says this is on top of a two-dollar-per-hour raise they got in 2022.
