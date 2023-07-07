By: News On 6

Hourly Workers At 'A New Leaf' Given Raise

-

Hourly workers at 'A New Leaf' have a little more spending money thanks to a raise.

The organization that provides life skills and job training for those with developmental disabilities announced a one-dollar-per-hour raise for all of its hourly employees.

Related Story: A New Leaf Delivers Easter Lilies Across Green Country

The organization says this is on top of a two-dollar-per-hour raise they got in 2022.

Related Story: A New Leaf Transition Academy Shares How New License Helps Students