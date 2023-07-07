City Of Tulsa To Host Workshop To Help Residents Apply For Grants To Make Repairs After June Storm

Friday, July 7th 2023, 7:27 am
The City of Tulsa is getting federal assistance to provide grants of up to $7,500 to help homeowners make repairs after the Father's Day storm.
The funding is coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city will offer a workshop to help homeowners apply for the grants.
The workshop will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at Martin Regional Library near 26th and Garnett.
For more information on the upcoming workshop, or to sign up, Click Here.
