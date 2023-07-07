By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa To Host Workshop To Help Residents Apply For Grants To Make Repairs After June Storm

The City of Tulsa is getting federal assistance to provide grants of up to $7,500 to help homeowners make repairs after the Father's Day storm.

The funding is coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city will offer a workshop to help homeowners apply for the grants.

The workshop will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at Martin Regional Library near 26th and Garnett.

