City Of Tulsa To Host Workshop To Help Residents Apply For Grants To Make Repairs After June Storm


Friday, July 7th 2023, 7:27 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The City of Tulsa is getting federal assistance to provide grants of up to $7,500 to help homeowners make repairs after the Father's Day storm.

The funding is coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city will offer a workshop to help homeowners apply for the grants.

The workshop will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at Martin Regional Library near 26th and Garnett.

For more information on the upcoming workshop, or to sign up, Click Here.
