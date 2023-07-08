Gilcrease Museum Partners With Printing Studio To Teach Tulsa Teenagers

By: News On 6

Some teenagers got to learn how to make their own printed collages on Saturday.

The Gilcrease Museum partnered with Flash Flood Print Studios near Admiral and Lewis to host a workshop on Riso-Zine.

That's a way of copying designs and printing them on paper.

"It's basically like, we use an older machine called a riso machine, and we collage images or draw and we're doing a two color, so it's a really cool, hands-on analog way of making an image."

The workshop is a part of the museum's Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood program, which sponsors events and artwork displays around Tulsa as the new museum gets built.

