'Every Day Is A New Challenge': Tulsa Drillers Manager Battling Stage 3 Cancer

-

The Drillers have felt the absence of their manager, Scott Hennessey, who is battling cancer.

There have been times in the second half of the season when the team had to play without their beloved leader.

The fight they experience on the field is the same fight Hennessey faces in his life.

"Ever since I came here in 2017, I haven't taken a day for granted," Hennessey said.

Facing such a tough situation, that idea might seem easier to say than to do for some people. For Scott Hennessey, the manager of the Tulsa Drillers, it has become a sign of bravery as he fights against stage 3 squamous cell carcinoma cancer.

"I have radiation Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 8:15, we do some hydration a couple days a week. The chemotherapy, it's one time a week that's usually six to seven hours," Hennessey said.

The clubhouse is Hennessey's sanctuary in his cancer battle, providing strength, support and determination working on the lineup card with assistants is crucial, keeping focus on victory on and off the field. Above all, it reminds him of his father Tom who bravely fought the same sickness. Hennessey said he feels his father's presence with him and he carries his legacy by never giving up in the face of adversity.

"I remember how pissed off I would be at him if he didn't fight it and that’s what I went to. I’m going to have to do what I told my dad and that’s what I'm doing," Hennessey said.

What started as a 7-centimeter tumor growing on the right side of his neck that's now become an alarming 9 centimeters, Hennessey has faced the cancer battle head-on.

"Every day is a new challenge you feel different every day and you just have to beat it mentally," he said.

Hennessey has been serving as the Drillers' Manager for six seasons and has been with the Dodgers organization for a total of 17 years. The support has grown stronger with patches displaying the hashtag #hennystrong48.

The fight won't end when his cancer treatment is completed.

"I don't want to ring the bell I want to break the damn bell and I'm going to break it and spread the word don't do what I did don't try and be macho don't wait cause I almost waited too long. If you aren’t feeling well go get in and see the doctor," Hennessey said.