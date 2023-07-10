Green Country Voters Prepare For Special Election

By: News On 6

Some residents around Green Country will cast their votes in special elections on Tuesday.

Hulburt voters in Cherokee County will decide on a $14.1 million bond to build new athletic facilities for the public school. The district says the current fields aren't regulation size and the track has several cracks.

Voters in Haskell County will decide on whether to allow by-the-drink liquor sales on Sundays.

Related Story: Voter Registration Deadline Approaching For August Special Election

The towns of Kinta, Council Hill, Porum and Taft will vote on electric franchise agreements.

Voters in Tulsa will decide on the $772 million "Improve Our Tulsa" bond and sales tax extension. The money would go toward fixing streets and upgrading city facilities, like police and fire stations as well as funding new housing projects.

Election Day is August 8th, but Green Country Voters have to be registered by Friday in order to vote.

Stay with News On 6 on Tuesday as our team brings you the latest election results live on the air and on the News On 6 app.