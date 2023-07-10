'He Amazes Me': 15-Year-Old Entrepreneur Opens Cookie Store In Tulsa Working Alongside His Mom

By: News On 6

A young entrepreneur is satisfying Tulsans sweet tooth one cookie at a time.

Onifade R.E. Colbert III and his mother Ifaseyi Amusan work side by side, serving customers at Onifade's Cookie Co.

"Ever since I was little, she always told me you can be whatever you want to be," said Onifade.

At a young age, Onifade found his happiness in the kitchen. That is why it came as no surprise when at six-years-old, he told his mom he wanted to start a cookie business.

"I tell him all the time, put the work in, put your heart into it, and do not do anything that makes you feel bad," Ifaseyi continued saying, "If you have to go do something every day that makes you feel bad, it is not for you."

The young entrepreneur got the idea for Onifade's Cookie Co. as a way to help pay his way to visit family in Africa.

"He said he wanted to make cookies to pay his way and I was like 'That's a lot of cookies, but we'll try,'" said Ifaseyi.

Onifade held a bake sale, and his cookies became so popular, he decided to open his own business. Onifade's Cookie Co. sells many desserts but its specialty is the ice cream cookie sandwich.

"We have about 10 flavors and we try to switch them out every day so that you get a different variety every time you come in," said Onifade.

With nearly a decade of experience under his apron, Onifade now wants to use what he has learned to inspire other young entrepreneurs.

"I have two of my best friends here working as my employees. I am also trying to start an entrepreneur academy for young kids ages 10 to 18."

All the while knowing there is no dream too big, with his fiercest supporter by his side.

"He amazes me every time," Ifaseyi said. "You know as a mom, you worry about your kids, and he does something like this, and I am like 'OK', I do not have to worry about it."

Onifade's Cookie Co. is located at 1114 S. Yale Avenue near Route 66. It is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; and 1-5 p.m., Sunday.